The National Park Service report, 2022 National Park Visitor Spending Effects, has found that Buffalo National River contributed over $78.4 million in economic output in 2022.
The annual peer-reviewed report shows that the 1.3 million visitors to Buffalo National River in 2022 contributed over $64.9 million in spending to local gateway regions. This supported 864 jobs and had a total economic output of $78.4 million.
“We are proud that Buffalo National River spurs such positive economic benefits for our local communities,” said acting Superintendent Jesse Morris. “We will continue work diligently, with the help of our park partners and community leaders, to ensure this amazing resource is managed for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations. ”
Across the country, National Park Service sites contributed $23.9 billion in spending, supported 378,400 jobs and had a total economic output of $50.3 billion, a new record for the National Park Service.
