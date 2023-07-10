Brittany Lynne Daniel Kieffner, age 38, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, daughter-in-law, cousin and friend, left us to reside in her heavenly home on July 2, 2023. Brittany was an employee of Walmart at the Searcy store for over 20 years, the last several being in the money center. This gave her access to many people who all came to love her and her infectious smile. If you needed help, she was the one to ask, not only at work but everywhere. She took care of her family so well, always had an opinion on everything, and most of, if not all, the time her opinion was the one that mattered. She didn’t become a mother until she was a bit older at 35, but she was such a good one. She loved her baby so big; it will take all of us to try to give as much to our little girl as her mom did.
Brittany, born April 13, 1985, is survived by her husband, Kevin, and her daughter, Zeplynne, 3, of their home in Judsonia; her mother, Angela Lewis of Judsonia, and her father, Stephen Daniel of Judsonia; her mother-in-law, Donna Street and Lanny of Paragould; her sister, Cidney (Catie) Baker and Jay of Beebe, and their sons, Asher, Elias, Ira and Levin, and daughter, Maitre Ona; her sister, Courtney Smith and Jordan of Judsonia, and their son, Jericho; sister-in-law, Taunya Allbritton Moreno and Guillermo of Conway, and her sons, Nathan and Braden Allbritton; brother-in-law, Brad Kieffner and (fiancée) Alannah Alvord of Paragould; stepsister-in-law, Jana (Billy) Tyler of Paragould; stepbrother-in-law, Jeremy (Kendra) Street of Paragould; aunt, Jennifer Bernard and Richard of Judsonia; aunt, Kim Russell and Jeremy of McRae; uncle, Randy Whittaker of Searcy; stepmoms, Tracie and Amanda; stepfather, Earl; stepsisters, Christy, Tiffany, Megan, Nikki and Alice; and a host of other family members, friends, and acquaintances.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Earlene Whittaker of Judsonia, and maternal grandparents, Cecil and Betty Davis of Judsonia.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 10, 2023, at 4 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Bald Knob. Visitation preceded the service, beginning at 2 p.m. Cremation followed. Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.