Body of Searcy man found in river Monday
The body of Bill Watson, 65, of Searcy was recovered from the White River in Augusta on Monday. The day was incorrect in an article in Thursday's edition.
The Daily Citizen apologizes for any problems this mistake may have caused and corrects errors promptly and courteously. If you have a correction or clarification, please call Editor Steve Watts at (501) 268-8621 or e-mail him at swatts@thedailycitizen.com.
