The Harding volleyball team opened Great American Conference action Tuesday with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-11) sweep of Henderson State at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House. It marks the sixth straight win for the Lady Bisons. Harding improved to 8-1 on the season and 1-0 in GAC action while Henderson State fell to 4-6 overall and 0-1 in the GAC.
STATS
- Harding had 50 kills and hit .339 in the match. It was the most kills the Lady Bisons have had in a three-set match this season.
- The McKinnon sisters led Harding. Skyler had 12 kills and hit .300. Kelli had 10 kills and hit .389. Kelli also had five blocks.
- Sarah Morehead captured a double-double with 37 assists and 12 digs.
- Logan Smith had 11 digs and Grecia Soriano also had 10 digs. Smith also had four blocks.
- It was the third time this season Harding has held its opponent to under 20 kills in a match.
UP NEXT
Harding will be back in action this weekend hosting the Harding Invitational. The Lady Bisons will face LeMoyne-Owen Thursday at 7 p.m., Lee Friday at 7 p.m. and Alabama-Huntsville Saturday at 3 p.m. Coverage links and the full Invitational schedule can be found on HardingSports.com/volleyball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.