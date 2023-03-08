LITTLE ROCK — A Bigelow man was sentenced to serve 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography. Jakob Brown, 26, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Brian S. Miller.
In April 2020, Conway Police Department received a report about a male harassing and extorting a female victim on Facebook and SnapChat. The user of those social media accounts was determined to be Brown, who is a registered sex offender. Brown was arrested for sexual extortion, and his phone was seized.
A search of Brown’s cell phone revealed 18 videos and 87 images of child sexual abuse material. Several of the videos were of prepubescent females approximately 4 to 5 years old performing sex acts. The FBI then obtained search warrants for Brown’s SnapChat accounts and discovered conversations Brown had with a minor female victim, beginning in February 2020.
During Brown’s conversations with the minor female victim on SnapChat, Brown offered to pay the minor for sexually explicit videos, stating “everything has to show face and send the pictures and videos to chat.” After some discussion, the minor sent a 35-second video of herself engaged in explicit sexual conduct to Brown, as directed.
Brown was indicted in December 2020 and pleaded guilty in June 2022. In addition to the 25-year prison term, Brown was sentenced to 20 years of supervised release following his imprisonment. The case was investigated by the FBI and the Conway Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant.
