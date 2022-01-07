Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. Morning high of 59F with temps falling sharply to near 40. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.