Senior experience and a new head coach headline the 2022 Beebe Lady Badgers volleyball team as they prepare for their fall campaign in the 5A Central Conference.
Vilonia native and former Booneville coach McKenzie Howard assumes the helm for the Lady Badgers, and has inherited a team with four returning senior starters. In all, the roster is 18 deep with a healthy quantity of junior-varsity players underneath.
“We’ve been working very hard this past month,” Howard said. “We’ve been to five different team camps and the energy has been high. They are extremely excited for the season. We have quite a few coming back from last year.”
Last Season, the Lady Badgers went 9-15 overall and made their way into the state tournament, losing to Greenbrier 0-3 in the opening round.
The senior contingent for the Lady Badgers includes hitter Savannah Howard, who is listed at 5-10, outside hitter Lily Wolfe, setter Ava McClure and defender Malorie Ablan. The Libero position is currently held by junior Tori Martin, though Coach Howard said that decision has not been finalized.
Wednesday practice featured plenty of scrimmaging in set-scenario situations. The final half hour of practice pitted the varsity starters against junior varsity starters, as well as a few players from the junior-high squad looking to put in extra reps.
Summer was busy for Beebe with five separate team camps including UALR, where they reached the gold bracket, followed by a runner-up performance at the Ouachita Baptist camp. The Lady Badgers also took part in team camps at Greenbrier and Harding Academy.
The team camps also gave Beebe a chance to look at some of the competition from the 5A Central Conference. Beebe and Vilonia are the only two teams in the 5A-Central Conference which do not sit geographically in the greater Metro area. Along with Parkview, Maumelle, Little Rock Christian and Mt. Saint Mary Academy are Sylvan Hills and Jacksonville.
“We saw Maumelle at the team camps, and we competed pretty well against them,” Howard said. “We also played Parkview and won against them. I haven’t been able to see Jacksonville, but I heard that’s a rivalry. That will probably be a good match. Also, Mt. Saint Mary have some good talent, and also Little Rock Christian.”
The Lady Badgers will have a benefit match at Russellville on Thursday, and will officially open the season at Marion on Aug. 23. Their opening home match will be against Lonoke on Sept. 1, with the conference opener at Mt. Saint Mary Academy on Sept. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.