The Beebe School District sent a message to parents today concerning another school threat occurring at the high school at approximately 10 a.m.
The message said officials were "aware of the situation and conducting an investigation." It said that the individual involved was found and "moved to a safe location away from students and faculty." The district said a professional has been appointed to complete a risk assessment. "The results of that assessment are confidential," the message stated.
The district is planning for all of its operations to run as normal Wednesday. The message said the district's top priority was safety and it would not ask students and staff to attend classes on campus if it was considered unsafe.
Capt. Barron Dickson of the Beebe Police Department said the department was not notified by the school district about any threat. "Lt. [Brian] Duke started checking into it after receiving the automated call from the school. It seems like it was handled in-house and not a risk."
In early December, it was reported that a student had threatened to bring a gun to campus. The threat was investigated by Beebe police, with assistance from the White County Sheriff's Office, and two students were barred from returning to campus until a hearing could be held.
Three students were expelled by the Beebe School Board at its January meeting for a calendar year, but district officials would not confirm if it was related to the gun threat.
