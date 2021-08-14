In a special meeting Saturday morning, the Beebe School Board unanimously passed a resolution for “all persons 2 years and older, indoors on school campuses, and in school buildings, school vehicles or buses, including staff” to wear a face covering.”
School Board member Jason Smith asked that the motion regarding masks be modified to include anyone coming on campus or any Beebe School District building to wear a face covering.
At next month's regular meeting Sept. 20, the board will review numbers regarding COVID-19.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Scott Embrey said right now the district has enough mask if anyone needed one.
Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said the school district "sent out two surveys in two different forms" Aug. 11 to gauge views on face coverings.
"We emailed each staff member before. We found a primary phone number to each student in each school," Nail said. "We sent a text message with the link because we have found that our parents like that the easiest.” The survey was open for 24 hours. Nail said the Beebe School District has 414 current employees.
“We had 294 respond, that is 71 percent. Our parent survey we sent out to 3,440 and we had 1,141 respond back" he said." Note that if a family has two kids in the Beebe School District then they filled out one survey.”
In the parent survey, the first question was “Do you plan on requiring your student(s) to wear a face covering regardless of a district or state mandate?" The yes amount was 432. The no amount was 535. And the undecided responses was 174.
The next parent survey question was “Would you support the district requiring face coverings for students and staff in all locations?” To this question, there were 672 in the yes column, 366 in the no column and 103 were undecided.
Question three was “Would you support the district enacting a mask mandate based upon the number of positive cases and quarantines in certain locations for a certain amount of time?’ 734 said yes, 292 said no and there were 115 people undecided.
In the staff survey, 176 people said yes to supporting the district requiring face coverings for students and staff in all locations. 90 said no and 28 were undecided.
Also in the staff survey, 220 said yes to the question if they would support the district enacting a mask mandate based upon the number of positive cases and quarantines in certain locations for a certain amount of time. 51 said no and 23 were undecided.
Another question for the staff was “Would you support the district requiring face coverings for students and staff in all locations? To that question, 176 said yes, 90 said no and 28 were undecided.
