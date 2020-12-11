The Battle for the Golden Pin was as close as a three-pin lead at one point and ended with Beebe winning by 72 pins over Riverview at the Super Bowl in Searcy on Thursday afternoon.
For Beebe, the boys played excellent in the first game.
Duncan Meadows led the Badgers, bowling a 163, and every Badger except one scored over 100. The other one bowled in the high 90s.
The excitement for each other was evident for Beebe and it showed in their scores.
For the girls, Alexis Quattlebaum led them in first game with a score of 122. She was bowling with confidence even though she is still very new to the sport. Lacie Langdon was the second-highest scorer for the girls with a 90.
Melanie Chandler led Riverview in game one with a 127 game. Lacie Short followed right behind with a 122 game.
At the end of game one, the Battle for the Golden Pin was about as close as it could get, with Beebe ahead 1,156-1,153.
In the second game, Beebe seemed to go to the next level.
Every member of the boys team bowled over 100. Ben Bailey led the way with a 171 followed right behind by Lucas Young with a 166.
For the girls, it was Langdon who bounced back from her 90 with a second game of 148 to lead the girls.
In the second game, several Riverview players also had bounce-back games. Most notably was Nik Franklin, who in game one bowled a 102 then in game two bowled a 136.
Kamil Preciado also had an impressive second game bowling a 149 after bowling a 112 in the first one.
"Both of our teams improved in their second league game by an average of 25 pins," Riverview coach Blake Baker said. "We had three individuals bowl a new PR."
At the end of the second game, though, the three-pin lead grew to a 90-pin lead for Beebe.
For the Bakers, the Beebe boys had 145 and 104 and the girls had 85 and 92. That ended up giving Beebe the win 2,861-2,789.
