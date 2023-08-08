This year’s Bargains Galore event on U.S. Highway 64 is scheduled for Aug. 10-12.
The route includes more than 160 miles of yard sales stretching from Fort Smith to Conway, and on to Beebe along U.S. Highway 64, a press release for the event said.
This year will be the 24th Bargains Galore. “When created, the highway sale was so parents could outfit their children for the school year without breaking the bank. Traditions continue today but the highway sale has grown to include some pretty good pickin’ spots, if you’re up for the hunt,” the press release said.
Vendors will have spots all along the route and offer a variety of goods. According to the press release, “in between these spots there will be an abundance of yard sales, church sales and if you are lucky, a fabulous barn sale.”
The event also offers the opportunity to explore what each community has to offer. “We try to encourage people to check out the local establishments on the route because there’s such great food in Arkansas and especially in some of these little towns. They have fantastic little restaurants, and we encourage people to go experience that as well,” an organizer for the event said.
For more information, visit the Bargains Galore on 64 – 2023 Facebook page. A map of all sale stops is also available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.