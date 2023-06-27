Dillon Chandler began his law enforcement career in Kensett as an auxiliary officer in 2015. He will return to the city next week as its new police chief.
The Kensett City Council voted last week to hire Chandler, who is currently employed as a police officer in Bald Knob, as the replacement for John Pollard, who was put on "unpaid suspended leave, pending investigation" at the end of March, according to Mayor Allen Edge.
The investigation by the Arkansas State Police reportedly has been completed but the case file has not been turned over to the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office yet. No other information about the investigation has been disclosed at this time.
School Resource Officer Mary Rudesill was appointed acting chief by the Kensett council in April, and Chandler is set to take over next Wednesday after having turned in his two weeks' notice when the council hired him. Rudesill is expected to return to her SRO position with the Riverview School District.
This will actually be the third time for Chandler, who graduated from Riverview High School in 2010 and lives in Judsonia, to work for the Kensett Police Department, but he didn't start out in law enforcement.
“I graduated from high school and then went to college [Arkansas State University-Beebe] for a little while and then I started working in the oil fields all over,” Chandler said. “I traveled several different states working.”
Chandler then took a part-time position as an auxiliary officer for Kensett for about a year before going to the Pangburn Police Department, which had an opening to send someone to the police academy.
“I went up there and got through the academy," he said. "Kensett hired me back a little bit after that.”
Chandler said he got to know the people in Kensett real well and worked his way up to lieutenant with the Kensett Police Department during a stay that lasted "about three years.”
The next stop in Chandler’s law enforcement career brought him to Bald Knob, where he is working as a patrolman. He said he has been been there for 2 1/2 years.
He said Bald Knob has been a good place to work. ”I worked nights mainly.”
Asked how his hiring came about as Kensett’s new police chief, Chandler said, “Some of the officers talked to me about it and I decided to apply for it. I got a phone call after the council meeting" informing him that he got the job.
Chandler said he's “real excited” about the opportunity. He said once he starts the job, “I’ve got to build the trust of the community and do the best I can.”
As far as training for the position, Chandler said, “there are several online training classes for admin positions. I have already done some of it.”
Once back in Kensett, Chandler said he thinks he will have two full-time officers and two part-time officers. “I think there is still some slots to fill.”
Asked if he would maybe someday like to lead a bigger department, Chandler said, “No, I like my smaller towns, Judsonia, Kensett, Bald Knob, that’s where I grew up. I don’t see myself going to a bigger agency.
"I’m just excited that I get this opportunity. It doesn't come along very often and I’m going to do the best that I can.”
Like any other community, Chandler said Kensett “has a little bit of everything” when it comes to types of crimes. “Every community is getting hard with drug problems right now,” he said. “It’s everywhere.”
Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy remembered that Chandler used to work for Kensett, saying, “He is very smart. He is very professional in his work in dealing with our office as well as his appearances in court. He is good at his job. He interacts very well with the public and I think he will make a great chief at Kensett.”
