The city of Bald Knob has been awarded a $130,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism for improvements to Collison Park.
Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson said he received a letter from Gov. Asa Hutchinson informing him that the city would be receiving the funding.
“We had asked for $160,000 total and we ended up getting $130,000 worth,” Grayson said. “The only thing we didn’t get were two picnic table/pavilion combos. They are a covered picnic table combo thing and they are pretty expensive. ... We got two of them. But that’s all that we didn’t get that I asked for.”
He said he also asked for funding “for a new children’s slide/playground equipment combination piece of equipment for toddlers; we got that. We got the impact material that they land on so they don’t break anything. They gave us impact material for our other older playground equipment – because of new regulations, you have got to have that. You can’t use sawdust, you can’t use ground-up tires, you can’t use pea gravel anymore. That’s what everybody used to use.”
Lighting for two ball fields at the sports complex is something else Bald Knob got as part of the grant money. “So now, all four of our fields are going to have lights so we can host district tournaments next year, and we have made improvements with all that fast-drying dirt that we got. We bought that [the dirt]. That didn’t come in the grant. Those are other improvements we continue to make on our park.”
Collison Park has a walking trail around it, Grayson said, and “we have a big pavilion with four picnic tables.”
“With COVID, everybody doesn’t like to be around each other, that’s what I realized when I started getting calls from moms and grandmas just pulling their hair out, not know what to do with their kids,” he said. “When we closed it [the park for COVID-19], that’s when I realized the importance of separating. That’s why I asked for four different pavilion combos.”
Grayson said he still waiting to hear from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on a grant for a boat dock with a paved parking lot. “This is efforts with the county and special state aid money, this Marine Fuel Tax Refund or however you want to say it.”
Grayson also mentioned a concrete boat launch as part of the dock project. He said he had to agree to build a handicapped fishing pier, “but they [the commission] are going to give us some material to build it. They said we would rank higher if we agreed to build it, so I said, ‘We’ll do it.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.