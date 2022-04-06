Although the Bald Knob City Council voted Monday to take bids to tear down a historic building on South Main Street, a Searcy man with family in Bald Knob said he wants to try to save it.
Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson said the building, which was once the Happy Feed Store in the 1900s and the Forbes Lumber Co. building around the 1950s, has murals on it and the stucco can be removed off the original brick walls. Grayson said at the council meeting he knows there would be a formal process but he would offer $5,000 to buy the building in order to preserve it.
Gage Fears with the non-profit Abandoned Atlas Foundation has another alternative for the building, which he said is close to 90 to 100 years old. The Abandoned Atlas Foundation tries to preserve buildings like it, he said.
“Mr. Grayson said if somebody wants to try to come in and make a case for it Monday they can,” Fears said. “My thing is if we can make a case to combine some kind of power with the White County Historical Society and our foundation, we are going to try to make a case about having it under the city’s control but try to preserve it in some kind of way to in the least save the murals.
“We’re discussing what we can possibly do. Monday, I am going to bring a case up.” Fears said he would try to meet with Grayson before Monday, when there will be a special meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, Grayson said.
If he can strike a deal with the city, Fears said if he could, he would spend his own money to remove the asbestos tiles in the building and take them to an asbestos disposal site, clean the building up, repaint it and fix some minor issues to get it to a point to where the city could turn it in to something it could use.
“That’s if the whole building can be saved,” Fears said, adding that he would at least like to save it “where it’s just the murals.” He said some of the original murals are from the 1950s.
“If at least that can be saved, then we have at least done something,” he said. “The Abandoned Atlas Foundation, despite the name and contrary to the belief, we just don’t go into abandoned buildings. Quite a bit of buildings have been saved, like the medical arts building in Hot Springs.
“The photos were done years ago, but just last year, it came under new ownership and they are excited and determined to get the building restored. From my understanding, it will be turned into condos or something like that. They found out [about the organization] through our web page and went and bought it [the building]. My boss, Michael, has interviewed them about it and he has done a mini-documentary about the buildings that are being saved that he has documented in Hot Springs.”
Fears said there aren’t a lot of historical buildings left in the state, “so if we can save one building. what can the future hold?”
“There is a giant hotel in Oklahoma City that Michael had photographed and the city had deemed it unusable,” he said. “They couldn’t save it. They said it was far too gone, but somebody came in and restored it and now it is the largest profiting business in Oklahoma City, and that building was worse than the Majestic Hotel in Hot Springs.”
Fears said if he can’t fix the old Bald Knob building, he wants somebody to try at least to get it to a point where it’s not completely gone or forgotten or “flip it and try to give the city a profit.”
Grayson said the council approved the building for demolition a couple of years ago, but “the bidder backed out because of asbestos floor tiles.”
“At the City Council meeting, approval was voted to again to take bids for demolition, but listing that the asbestos must be abated properly, which adds more expense,” he said. “I had recommended that this historical building be saved and renovated, but it was stated that this building was blocking access to the new water department field office storage door.
“A new door could be put into the new water building, like I had requested in the first place.
Grayson said he wished that the council would at least save the murals on the building. “They were covered with stucco and turned into the current art deco style by the Forbes Lumber Co. somewhere around the 1950s. The stucco can be pecked off the original brick walls.”
Council member Mary Lou Smith said Monday that she doesn’t “want it to be sold and then sit there and go to pot – something else we got to condemn and then try to take down.”
Council member David Smith added, “I’m telling you, you can’t move on with the new if you hang on to the old,” before making the motion to tear the building down. The motion was unanimously passed by the council.
