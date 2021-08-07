A Bald Knob 24-year-old has been arrested in the stabbing death of his mother Friday night. His father also was taken to the hospital with "multiple stab wounds," according to the White County Sheriff's Office.
Jacob Seth Varnell is preliminarily charged with capital murder, a class Y felony, and criminal attempt to commit murder. Detective Lt. Chancey Warden said in a statement that Varnell will have a bond hearing Monday at 9 a.m. and will appear in White County Circuit Court on Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. for plea and arraignment.
According to Warden, about 7:45 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's office responded to the 200 block of Wallace Road in Bald Knob after a 911 call came in regarding the "homeowners being stabbed."
Upon arriving, deputies reportedly found William C. Varnell, 63, inside the home with "multiple stab wounds." He was taken to Unity Health-White Medical Center's Emergency Room, where he received treatment for his injuries, Warden said. Sheriff Phillip Miller said it's his understanding that William Varnell has been moved to a Little Rock hospital.
Also inside, deputies found Pamela G. Varnell, 65, deceased "due to injuries consistent with stab wounds." She was removed from the scene by the White County Coroner's Office and sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for a forensic autopsy.
Warden said a crime scene was established and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division responded to begin processing the scene "as a homicide."
Statements from witnesses and evidence collected at the scene, according to Warden, developed the couple's son, Jacob Varnell, as the suspect. Detectives started their search for him and he was reportedly found at another residence on Arkansas Highway 258, just outside of Bald Knob.
This is White County's second homicide this year.
"This is a horrible tragedy for any family to endure," Miller said. "We are committed to fully investigating this incident and working with the prosecutor's office to seek justice for the victims."
