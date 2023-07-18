Average gasoline prices in Arkansas have risen 8.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 per gallon at the start of this week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas.
Prices in Arkansas are 5.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 93.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas was priced at $2.69 gallon while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.30 per gallon. The lowest price in Searcy on Tuesday remained $2.91.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back 10 years:
July 17, 2022: $4.09/g (U.S. average: $4.51/g)
July 17, 2021: $2.85/g (U.S. average: $3.16/g)
July 17, 2020: $1.89/g (U.S. average: $2.20/g)
July 17, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. average: $2.79/g)
July 17, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. average: $2.86/g)
July 17, 2017: $2.00/g (U.S. average: $2.25/g)
July 17, 2016: $1.96/g (U.S. average: $2.20/g)
July 17, 2015: $2.46/g (U.S. average: $2.77/g)
July 17, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. average: $3.58/g)
July 17, 2013: $3.46/g (U.S. average: $3.66/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Memphis – $3.19/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.18/g.
Little Rock – $3.09/g, up 8.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/g.
Shreveport – $3.05/g, up 6.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/g.
