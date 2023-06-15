Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.