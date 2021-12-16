MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An Arkansas state trooper shot and killed two men during a chase that began in Arkansas and ended in Memphis, authorities said.
The chase along Interstate 55 ended about 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 at McLemore Avenue, according to a joint statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Arkansas State Police.
It began in West Memphis, Arkansas, when Trooper Spencer Morris spotted a car matching one on an outstanding warrant out of South Carolina, the TBI said. As the chase continued, at least one of the two men in the car exchanged gunfire with the trooper, who was wounded. The car rolled off the highway at McLemore Avenue, and both men were found dead inside, authorities said
Morris, 33, was not severely injured and was treated at a Memphis hospital and discharged, an Arkansas State Police spokesman said.
The three-year State Police veteran has been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation of his use of deadly force, police said in a statement. The TBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.