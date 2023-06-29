Atwoods Ranch and Home Goods recently announced two new options for customers to pay for their purchases.
“Our shoppers have told us that they want more convenient ways to take home their favorite products, and we believe they should also be rewarded for their loyalty,” Atwoods President Brian Atwood said.
The Oklahoma-based retailer will offer a branded credit card and a “buy now, pay later” plan offered in conjunction with Slice by FNBO. The “pay later” option allows customers to split their purchases into smaller payments.
The Atwoods Mastercard and Slice are available at all locations. The new payment options can be activated in the store or online.
