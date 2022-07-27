JONESBORO — The Arkansas State football team placed three players on the Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Team that was announced Monday.

Arkansas State’s three preseason all-conference picks were made up of two first-team and one second-team selection. Representing the Red Wolves on the first team were senior linebacker Kivon Bennett and senior return specialist Johnnie Lang. Senior wide receiver Te’Vailance Hunt was a second-team choice.

Bennett, who moved to linebacker ahead of spring practices, was a Second Team All-Sun Belt, Phil Steel Third Team All-Sun Belt and PFF First Team All-Sun Belt selection last season after starting all 12 contests at defensive end. He ranked first on the team and sixth in the Sun Belt with 8.0 sacks for 42 yards. He led the team with 16.5 tackles for loss and also had a team-high five quarterback hurries.

Lang, named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List last week, played in all 12 games last season, finishing the year ranked second on the team with 263 rushing yards on 65 carries. He was named a Phil Steele and PFF First Team All-Sun Belt punt returner. He led the Red Wolves with 124 punt return yards on 15 attempts, including a 63-yard return for a touchdown against Tulsa. He led the Sun Belt Conference with a punt return average of 8.3 yards per return.

Hunt, named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List last week, was tabbed a Third Team All-Sun Belt selection as well as Phil Steel and PFF all-conference choice last season. He hauled in 51 receptions for 740 yards and six touchdowns with his 67.3 receiving yards per game, ranking sixth in the league.

The Sun Belt Conference also announced today its 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, and Arkansas State was picked to finish sixth in the league’s West Division.

Louisiana topped the West Division coaches poll with 95 points and 12 first-place nods. South Alabama was second with 79 points and two first-place votes, followed by Troy (76), Texas State (41), Southern Miss (40), Arkansas State (37) and ULM (24).

Appalachian State topped the East Division poll with 94 total points and 10 first-place votes. Coastal Carolina (2), Georgia State and Georgia Southern also received first-place nods. Coastal Carolina (77) was second in the East Division poll followed by Georgia State (68), Marshall (62), Georgia Southern (35), James Madison (31) and Old Dominion (25).

Sun Belt Conference media days begin Tuesday with the East Division and conclude Wednesday with the West Division teams. Coverage is available on ESPN+. Head Coach Butch Jones, along with quarterback James Blackman and linebacker Kivon Bennett, take the main stage at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Season tickets for the Red Wolves' 2022 campaign are available for purchase through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena's lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online at AStateRedWolves.com.

2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRESEASON AWARDS

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Offense

QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

RB – Rasheen Ali, Marshall

RB – Camerun Peoples, App State

OL – Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina

OL – Dalton Cooper, Texas State

OL – Austin Stidham, Troy

OL – Malik Sumter, Georgia State

OL – Cooper Hodges, App State

TE – Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

WR – Ali Jennings, Old Dominion

WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison

WR – Tez Johnson, Troy

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Defense

DL – Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina

DL – Javon Solomon, Troy

DL – Zi’Yon Hill, Louisiana

DL – Will Choloh, Troy

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy

LB – Blake Carroll, Georgia State

LB – Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State

DB – Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama

DB – D’Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina

DB – Antavious Lane, Georgia State

DB – Eric Garror, Louisiana

DB – Keith Gallmon, South Alabama

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams

K – Seth Keller, Texas State

P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana

RS – Johnnie Lang, Arkansas State

AP – Chris Smith, Louisiana

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense

QB – Chase Brice, App State

RB – Nate Noel, App State

RB – Tucker Gregg, Georgia State

OL – Travis Glover, Georgia State

OL – Kyle Hergel, Texas State

OL – Damion Daley, App State

OL – Pat Bartlett, Georgia State

OL – Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

TE – Aubry Payne, Georgia State

WR – Te’Vailance Hunt, Arkansas State

WR – Jalen Wayne, South Alabama

WR – Boogie Knight, ULM

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense

DL – Richard Jubinor, Troy

DL – Thomas Gore, Georgia State

DL – Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina

DL – Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern

LB – Nick Hampton, App State

LB – Abraham Beauplan, Marshall

LB – Andre Jones, Louisiana

LB – Trey Cobb, App State

DB – Steven Jones Jr., App State

DB – Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern

DB – Steven Gilmore, Marshall

DB – TJ Harris, Troy

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams

K – Calum Sutherland, ULM

P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern

RS – Camron Harrell, Southern Miss

AP – Amare Jones, Georgia Southern

2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

East Division

1. App State – 94 Points (10)

2. Coastal Carolina – 77 Points (2)

3. Georgia State – 68 Points (1)

4. Marshall – 62 Points

5. Georgia Southern – 35 Points (1)

6. James Madison – 31 Points

7. Old Dominion – 25 Points

West Division

1. Louisiana – 95 Points (12)

2. South Alabama – 79 Points (2)

3. Troy – 76 Points

4. Texas State – 41 Points

5. Southern Miss – 40 Points

6. Arkansas State – 37 Points

7. ULM – 24 Points

