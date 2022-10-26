High School Football
Following is the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll, including the Overall Top 10, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending October 22. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, ;Records, total points and ranking from last week's poll:
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bryant (20);7-0;200;1
2. Cabot;6-2;163;2
3. Bentonville;7-1;145;3
4. Conway;7-1;139;4
5. Pulaski Academy;8-0;130;5
6. Greenwood;7-1;92;6
7. LR Catholic;8-0;70;7
8. Bentonville West;6-2;49;10
9. Lake Hamilton;7-1;32;9
10. Rogers;6-2;18;8
(tie) Fayetteville;5-3;18;–
(tie) Joe T Robinson;6-1;18;–
Others receiving votes: LR Parkview 11, Shiloh Christian 6, Arkdelphia 5, LR Christian 5, Benton 1.
CLASS 7A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bryant (20);7-0;100;1
2. Cabot;6-2;71;2
3. Bentonville;7-1;58;3
4. Conway;7-1;51;4
5. Bentonville West;6-2;6;–
Others receiving votes: Fayetteville 5, Rogers 2.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (14);8-0;91;1
2. Greenwood (3);7-1;76;2
3. LR Catholic (3);8-0;68;3
4. Lake Hamilton;7-1;33;4
5. LR Christian ;6-2;23;5
Others receiving votes: Benton 9.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Joe T. Robinson (10);6-1;85;1
2. LR Parkview (8);6-2;80;2
3. Shiloh Christian (2);7-1;60;3
4. LR Mills;7-1;34;4
5. Camden Fairview;7-1;31;5
Others receiving votes: Valley View 8, Hot Springs 1, Nettleton 1.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Arkadelphia (17);7-0;97;1
2. Harding Academy (3);7-0;76;2
3. Warren;7-1;48;3
4. Malvern;7-1;40;4
5. Star City;8-1;20;5;
Others receiving votes: Haskell 11, Stuttgart 3, Ashdown 2, Clinton 2, Pocahontas 1.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Prescott (15);8-0;94;1
2. Melbourne (4);8-0;66;4
3. Rison ;7-0;58;3
4. Charleston (1) ;7-1;36;5
5. Booneville;6-2;20;2
Others receiving votes: Centerpoint 5, Newport 1.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Hazen (20);7-0;100;1
2. Carlisle;7-0;69;2
3. Mount Ida;6-1;48;3
4. Bigelow;7-1;46;4
5. Marked Tree;7-1;19;5
Others receiving votes: Dierks 11, East Poinsett County 6, Conway Christian 1.
8-MAN (4A-3A)
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Mountain View (20);8-0;60;1
2. Fountain Lake;6-2;40;2
3. Subiaco Academy;5-3;20;3
Others receiving votes: None.
8-MAN (2A-1A)
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Mountain Pine (20);7-0;60;1
2. Woodlawn;6-1;35;2
3. Spring Hill;7-1;6;3
(tie) Brinkley;5-2;6;–
(tie) Izard County;5-2;6;–
Others receiving votes: Strong-Huttig 5, Rector 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.