The 45th annual Hope Watermelon Festival was held Thursday-Sunday.
A host of activities made up the event, including a BBQ chicken supper, watermelon olympics, a dog show, baggo tournament, a fish fry, a car show, a watermelon 5K, vendors, a watermelon eating contest, seed spitting contest and a taekwondo demonstration.
Music acts included Nighthawk, a Hope-Texarkana band, Jake Gill, a country artist from Kansas, and Phil Vasser, an award-winning country music singer from Virginia.
There was a Watermelon Idol Contest. Carl Jackson of Hope sang a country song and took home the second place of $150. Megan Lance of Hope performed a gospel medley with her dad, "Tom Tom." Lance was the winner and received $300 and got to open the show for Vassar.
