Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Freezing rain this morning will change to a wintry mix in the afternoon. High 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.