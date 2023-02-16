‘Arkansas Week’ celebrates 40 years on air

“Arkansas Week,” the weekly news analysis program by Arkansas PBS, will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a six-minute montage of vintage clips of “Arkansas Week” over the decades, along with recollections of several regularly scheduled panelists, on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m., and streaming at myarpbs.org/watch.
Among those featured in the 40th anniversary segment are Tom Grimes, Ernie Dumas, Gwen Moritz and Rex Nelson.
U.S. Sen. John Boozman is scheduled to join the program to discuss the farm bill. There will also be discussions on other top issues in the state government.
“Since our first edition, ‘Arkansas Week’ has delivered to its audience a consistent diet of substance,” veteran journalist Steve Barnes, who has hosted “Arkansas Week” since 1988, said. “Our focus, always, has been the matters that matter.
“To address those questions, to analyze the problems and assay the possible solutions, we have brought to our table the journalists who have covered them firsthand, along with the academics and scientists and physicians who address them from their perspectives. Experts in Arkansas commerce, too, and education. If it is of concern to Arkansas, then it’s of concern to us, and we bring it to the ‘Arkansas Week’ table.”
The idea for the program was originated by Grimes, who served as an assistant professor of journalism at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 1983 when “Arkansas Week” was created. Grimes, who had just produced a Little Rock cable TV news program, says he thought he could do the same at Arkansas PBS (then known as AETN).
“I drove to Conway to see AETN’s administrator, Fred Schmutz,” Grimes said. “He bought the idea and the broadcast started.”
“Arkansas Week” began a run of 40 years that has seen journalists, newsmakers, seven U.S. senators, 18 U.S. representatives and numerous members of the Arkansas House and Senate.
Grimes hosted “Arkansas Week” until leaving the state in August 1983 to work on his doctorate at Indiana University. He now serves as a journalism professor at Texas State University. The program continued to air with various hosts, including Clarence Cash, Thedford Collins and Scott Charton, until Barnes took over in 1988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.