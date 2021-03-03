LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas due to the coronavirus on Wednesday fell to its lowest level since September as the state reported 404 new virus cases.
The Department of Health said Arkansas' COVID-hospitalizations dropped by 19 to 397 patients. That is the fewest number of virus hospitalizations the state has seen since it reported 381 in the hospital on Sept. 18.
The state's probable and confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began now totals 323,353. Arkansas' COVID-19 deaths rose by seven to 5,261.
The state reported that 668,779 of the roughly 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine allocated to Arkansas had been given so far. A day earlier, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that poultry plant workers and others in the food manufacturing industry are now eligible for the vaccine.
