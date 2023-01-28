Senators in the 94th General Assembly of the Arkansas Legislature passed Senate Bill 43 this week, Republican State Sen. Gary Stubblefield’s bill to classify drag performances as “adult-oriented” businesses.
The bill has been a contested piece of legislation early in the 2023 legislative session and drew criticism from the Senate’s Democratic minority ahead of its floor vote Tuesday.
Classifying drag performances as “adult-oriented” businesses will put them in the same legal context as adult arcades, adult book and video stores, adult cabarets, adult live entertainment establishments, adult motion picture theaters, adult theaters, massage establishments that offer adult services, escort agencies and nude model studios, SB43’s text reads.
Stubblefield introduced the bill Jan. 9 and it passed out of the Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee on Jan. 19. Additional bill text defines drag performances as shows “in which one or more performers exhibits a gender identity that is different from the performer’s gender assigned at birth using clothing, makeup or other accessories that are traditionally worn by members of and are meant to exaggerate the gender identity of the performer’s opposite sex and sings, lip syncs, dances or otherwise performs before an audience of at least two persons for entertainment, whether performed for payment or not and that is intended to appeal to the prurient interest.”
If the drag performance in question meets the definitions outlined in SB43, they’re classified as “adult-oriented” businesses and therefore cannot “be located on public property or where a minor can view what the adult-oriented business is otherwise offering to the public that qualifies it as an adult-oriented business.”
Other bills legislating drag performances have been introduced in other state legislatures in recent months, including Tennessee. Last November, SB3 was filed in the Tennessee Senate and it “creates an offense for a person who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult,” the bill’s text reads.
In that bill, adult cabaret performances are defined as “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest” and sets penalties for violating the bill as a class A misdemeanor for a first offense and a class E felony for additional offenses. That bill is on its state Senate’s committee schedule.
At Tuesday’s vote on the Arkansas Senate floor at the state Capitol, Stubblefield said he can’t think “of any redeeming quality” that “can come from taking children and putting them in front of a bunch of grown men that are dressed like women,” adding that “morally, we’re going down a funnel.”
“This world has never been a safe place for kids in the first place and it’s becoming less all the time,” Stubblefield said. Additionally, Stubblefield said there is “ambiguity” in the current law and his bill “clarifies it.”
“I hope that you will ask yourself one question before you vote,” Stubblefield said. “Would God approve of this? Just ask yourself that one question.”
Several of the Senate’s Democrats took time to speak against SB43 ahead of Tuesday’s vote. Sen. Stephanie Flowers told Stubblefield that it appears “you’re trying to put a target on people’s backs, that are not, according to you, normal.”
“I don’t understand the purpose of this because we already have laws that prevent nude, lascivious behavior,” Flowers said. “What is your point, other than to get national media attention?”
Stubblefield rejected Flowers’ suggestion that he wanted media attention.
Sen. Greg Leding said he doesn’t think SB43 will help anybody, but he does think “it’s going to hurt people,” adding that “everybody in this room wants to protect kids, but I don’t think this bill does that.”
“It will hurt kids, particularly kids who struggle to feel welcome and safe and accepted and as though they belong in Arkansas,” Leding said.
Sen. Clarke Tucker said he wasn’t “convinced that this legislature actually stands for limited government” in his remarks about SB43, adding that he believes it is unconstitutional and in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause, the 14th Amendment.
“When it comes to our lives and our peoples’ lives, I believe that this Legislature stands wholeheartedly for limited government,” Tucker said. “But, when it comes to other peoples’ lives, I believe this Legislature is for big government to control those lives.”
Republican state senators also took time to speak on SB43, backing it.
Sen. Tyler Dees said the bill “gives the correct categorizations” for drag performances and referenced the issue of drag performances and children as a “line in the sand.”
“We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” Dees said. “We have an issue that is a cultural battleground right now and our children are at the forefront of that.”
Sen. Alan Clark responded to criticism of SB43 by saying it is limited in its scope.
“This not about neutral,” Clark said. “This is about pushing a point of view. People are free to take their children to what they want to, [just] not at a government-owned, people-owned venue.”
After the debate, SB43 passed the Senate overwhelmingly 29-6 in a party-line vote. Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Beebe) said he voted for SB43 because he believes minors should not be attending drag shows, especially ones that are sexual in nature.
Dismang also said he expects the bill to pass the House of Representatives, referencing the party-line vote in the Senate. It has been referred to the House Committee on City, County and Local Affairs. As of press time Friday, the bill isn’t on the committee’s schedule yet and it is unclear when it will be considered.
