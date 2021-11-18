LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Thursday reported 907 new COVID-19 cases, the third day of sharp increases as Gov. Asa Hutchinson urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The increase, which brings the state's total COVID-19 cases to 522,460 since the pandemic began, marked the third day in a row the state had reported more than 800 new cases. The state reported four new deaths from COVID-19 and four new hospitalizations.
The increase comes as Arkansas has joined several states in making the coronavirus vaccine booster available to everyone 18 years and older. Hutchinson said 30% of the nearly 11,000 new vaccine doses administered Thursday were first doses.
Hutchinson said nearly 33,000 doses had been administered since the state expanded its eligibility.
"Let's continue this trend because our new cases are higher than last week," he tweeted.
Arkansas ranks 38th in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.
