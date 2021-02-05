LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Friday reported 41 more deaths from the coronavirus as hospitalizations from the virus continued to drop.
The Arkansas Department of Health said COVID-19 deaths now total 5,050 and hospitalizations dropped by seven to 808.
The state's total virus cases rose by 1,824 to 304,723. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Arkansas has decreased by 380.9, a decrease of 18.1%, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Twenty-five percent of the state's 8,878 hospital beds and 7% of its 1,182 intensive care unit beds are available, according to the health department. There are 289 COVID-19 patients in ICUs around the state.
