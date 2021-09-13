LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported 31 more COVID-19 deaths and 646 new cases Monday.
The Department of Health said the state's death toll from the coronavirus since the pandemic began rose to 7,298. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said 12 of the newly reported deaths Monday were delayed reports from before the previous 24 hours.
The state's COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped slightly, by five to 1,113.
Arkansas ranks 15th in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.
There are 443 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units around the state and 246 on ventilators. The department said 40 ICU beds are available in the state, though it's unclear how many of those are equipped for COVID-19 patients.
