Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.