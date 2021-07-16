LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas remained the nation's top spot for new COVID-19 cases per capita on Friday, as the state reported 1,342 more cases.
The Department of Health said the state's total cases since the pandemic began now totals 362,580. The state's hospitalizations rose by 12 to 681, and its deaths rose by 11 to 5,992.
Arkansas has been the top in the country for new cases per capita, fueled by the delta variant and the state's low vaccination rate. Only 35% of the state's population is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About 21% of the state's hospital beds and 4% of its intensive care unit beds are available, according to the Department of Health. There are 240 COVID-19 patients in the state's ICUs and 118 on ventilators.
