This summer, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with Arkansas law enforcement to keep drivers and passengers safe by raising awareness about the dangers of speeding and urging drivers to obey speed limits.
Now through July 31, law enforcement officers will be on higher alert for speeding vehicles while participating in the Speeding Slows You Down campaign. Those pulled over for speeding can expect to be issued a ticket for breaking the law, according to a news release.
Not only is speeding illegal, it’s deadly. In 2020, speeding killed 11,258 people, accounting for more than one-quarter of all traffic fatalities. There was a dramatic increase (17 percent) in speeding-related fatalities from 2019-20, with a projected 5 percent increase from 2020-21.
Much like impaired driving, speeding can have deadly consequences for the driver, vehicle passenger and pedestrians. It reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object or an unexpected curve. Even the safest cars with the newest technologies are limited in reducing the odds of a crash and the injuries or death that may result.
“Speed limit signs are not suggestions. They are the law,” said Arkansas Public Safety Secretary Col. Mike Hagar. “They are posted for the safety of the driver and others on the road. If you’re killed in a crash, or if you kill someone else, there’s no second chance.”
Additionally, young drivers and motorcyclists are especially susceptible to high speeds, and they represent the largest demographic involved in speeding-related crashes. In 2020, 27 percent of males ages 18-44 and 17 percent of female drivers ages 18-34 involved in fatal crashes were speeding.
Alcohol and weather also increase the likelihood of a crash while speeding. In 2020, 37 percent of the drivers involved in fatal crashes were speeding and had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, compared to 17 percent of non-speeding drivers.
For more information, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding or call the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136.
For more on Arkansas’ ongoing Toward Zero Deaths campaign to eliminate preventable traffic fatalities, visit www.TZDArkansas.org.
