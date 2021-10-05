LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers struck a deal on congressional redistricting Tuesday, with legislative committees advancing a proposal that would split up the state's most populous and heavily Democratic county among three U.S. House districts.
The House and Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committees endorsed identical versions of the map, which includes a plan to divide up Pulaski County among the state's 1st, 2nd and 4th congressional districts. The proposals head to both chambers for initial votes.
Pulaski County, which is located in the 2nd District, includes the Little Rock area. Democrats have tried unsuccessfully to flip the district in recent elections.
Republicans hold all four of Arkansas' U.S. House seats and a majority in both chambers of the state Legislature.
The proposal advanced nearly a week after lawmakers reconvened to take up congressional redistricting, though the session so far had been dominated by discussions over proposals to limit or prohibit COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
