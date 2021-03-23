The Arkansas House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 54 on Monday, sending Sen. Missy Irvin’s legislation which bars transgender women from competing in women’s sports in the state to Gov. Asa Hutchinson for his signature.
Passed by a 75-18 vote, SB354, known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, was filed by Irvin after a news conference Attorney General Leslie Rutledge held in late February in which Rutledge promoted the bill’s content and spoke against President Joe Biden’s executive order that encouraged the inclusion of transgender men and women across America. The president signed the executive order during his first week in office in January.
SB354 passed the state Senate by a 28-7 vote March 10.
On Monday, the bill’s House sponsor, Rep. Sonia Barker, presented it ahead of its final vote.
“[SB354] establishes a level playing field for girls and women in our Arkansas schools,” Barker said.
Rep. Tippi McCullough, the House Democrat minority leader, spoke against SB354 after Barker’s presentation and said the bill would place an unnecessary burden on taxpayers.
“This bill is fraught with constitutional issues that lawsuits may be filed to address,” McCullough said. “The effect will be a hemorrhage of taxpayer money to defend against the lawsuits, and for what? [To fix a] nonexistent problem in Arkansas.”
Rep. Deborah Ferguson also spoke against SB354 on the House floor, making similar remarks as McCullough.
“Why are we doing this?” Ferguson asked. “Wasting time on bills that are unnecessary that address problems that [do not] exist in Arkansas?”
Ferguson finished her speech against SB354 by encouraging her colleagues to “grow a backbone and vote [their] conscience.”
Barker hit back at McCullough and Ferguson’s critiques in her final statements and said the importance of sports for women was part of why passing SB354 was so important.
“Ninety-six percent of all female CEOs played competitive sports,” Barker told the House members. “I hope you can see the importance that SB354 not only positively affects our currently competing female athletes, but also how it affects their bright and opportunistic futures.”
Despite her assertion that SB354 would have an impact on women in the state, during last week’s committee discussion on SB354, Barker was unable to cite a instance in which a transgender woman had competed in women’s sports in Arkansas and had a physical advantage.
Also on Monday, the House of Representatives passed a resolution to extend the legislature’s session to April 30. Previously, the Legislature was set to recess on April 9.
After April 30, the Legislature will recess for an indeterminate period of time, likely until the fall, and reconvene to use the 2020 U.S. Census data to determine redistricting of voting districts. Delays in finishing tabulation of the 2020 census have led the U.S. Census Bureau to warn states they would likely not receive the data they need to complete redistricting until September. The resolution to extend the session now heads to the state Senate.
