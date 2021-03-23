LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law Tuesday legislation to require that high school students take a computer science course before graduating.
Hutchinson had pushed for the measure as part of his legislative agenda after a task force last year recommended the requirement. The requirement would begin with the entering ninth grade class of the 2022-2023 school year.
"This bill allows Arkansas to stay at the forefront of national leadership on computer science education," Hutchinson said after signing the legislation.
The law requires the state Education Department to make high-quality digital content aligned with state-approved computer science courses available to all public schools beginning in August 2022. It also requires a computer science teacher to be employed at each public high school beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
A 2015 measure that Hutchinson signed into law required every public high school to offer computer science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.