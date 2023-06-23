The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a statement that Independence and Faulkner counties both have had the highest number of skunks that have tested positive for rabies with three each as of June 14.
Randolph and Conway counties have reported two each. Hempstead, Logan and Pope counties have reported one rabid skunk each. Pulaski and Clark counties have each reported two rabid cows. No bats have tested positive for rabies this year.
Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects the nervous system of warm-blooded animals, particularly mammals. It is usually spread by an infected animal biting another animal or person. Rabies is a disease that almost always leads to death, unless treatment is provided soon after exposure.
In Arkansas, rabies lives and circulates in wild skunks and bats. Any mammal can become infected with rabies, including domestic pets such as dogs and cats, agricultural animals such as cows and horses, and people when they are exposed to rabid wildlife.
Arkansas rabies law requires that all dogs and cats must be vaccinated against rabies by 4 months of age by a licensed veterinarian. One shot is not enough; rabies vaccinations must be kept current, so talk with your veterinarian about when your pet needs its rabies booster shots.
Anyone who finds a bat in their home should isolate it to one room, leave the room and close the doors. They should call either an animal control officer or a nuisance wildlife control company to capture the bat for testing.
Most human rabies cases in the United States are due to unrecognized or unreported exposures to bats. Most bats do not carry rabies; only about 2-3 percent of bats are infected. But whether wildlife is infected cannot be determined by looking at them; a laboratory test is needed.
The Arkansas State Public Health Laboratory tests animals for rabies. They test wildlife that has bitten or been exposed to a person or domestic animal. They also test pets that have bitten or exposed a person to rabies, get sick with signs of rabies or die during 10-day confinement after biting a person.
The laboratory will also test agricultural animals that show signs of brain disease or have potentially exposed a person. The laboratory discourages testing small rodents such as mice, rats, hamsters, etc., as they have never been known to transmit rabies to people and are not considered a risk for rabies exposure.
Contact the State Public Health Veterinarian at 501-297-2250, john.nilz@ agriculture.arkansas.gov or richard.f.brown@ agriculture.arkansas.gov if you have questions.
