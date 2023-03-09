The Arkansas Attorney General's Office has filed lawsuits against two solar-panel installation companies.
“Today, I filed separate lawsuits against Conway-based Sun Valley Renewables, LLC, and its owners Stephen Walker and Joshuah Walker, as well as Quitman-based Cavalry Solar Solutions, which is doing business as Apollo Energy, and its owner Branden Glover," Attorney General Tim Griffin said Wednesday in a statement. "These companies have violated the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by failing to perform contracted services or providing purchased goods. To date, complaints filed with my office against Sun Valley Renewables, LLC, total $1.1 million, and complaints filed against Apollo Energy total $1.8 million.
“It is important that bad actors working in the solar sector be held accountable to distinguish them from companies operating in good faith. I will continue working to protect Arkansans from companies that do not fulfill their contractual obligations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.