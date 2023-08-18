The University of Central Arkansas Reynolds Performance Hall will host “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, with guest host Bob Goen in the Reynolds Performance Hall on Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is the “one-and-only way fans can experience America’s Game in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios.” “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.

