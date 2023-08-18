The University of Central Arkansas Reynolds Performance Hall will host “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, with guest host Bob Goen in the Reynolds Performance Hall on Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
The live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is the “one-and-only way fans can experience America’s Game in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios.” “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.
Guests are randomly selected to go on stage and get the chance to spin a full-sized replica of the wheel. Contestants receive the chance to call consonants, buy vowels and possibly solve puzzles to win prizes.
Goen is an American game show emcee and television personality. Goen is known for hosting multiple game shows, including “Home Shopping Game,” “The Hollywood Game” and “That’s the Question.” He hosted the “Wheel of Fortune” show from 1989–91 (CBS) and then again in 1991 (NBC).
He has also hosted the Miss Universe pageants and served as a desert-area correspondent for ESPN, and Goen had a career with “Entertainment Tonight.” He has also voiced a cartoon version of himself on an episode of Nickelodeon’s hit TV show “The Fairly Odd Parents.”
Amanda Horton, executive director of UCA Public Appearances, said, “‘Wheel of Fortune’ has been an entertainment staple in households for decades, and now you can experience it live on our stage. This show will be fun for all ages, from new spellers to crossword puzzle experts. This is sure to be a night full of excitement with lots of games and prizes.”
Tickets range from $30-$50 for adults and $10 for children/students. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., online at uca.edu/reynolds or by calling UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 or toll-free at (866) 810-0012.
