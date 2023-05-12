Reynolds Performance Hall has announced a new season of performances, including The Barricade Boys straight from London on Sept. 29, singer and songwriter Ben Folds on Oct. 10, Wheel of Fortune Live! on Oct. 30 and the musical "The Cher Show" on Jan. 21, 2024, along with many other events throughout the year.
Reynolds Performance Hall will feature 12 shows from the Broadway, Pops and Night Out Series; two from the Distinguished Speakers Series, six Main Stage EdUCAtion shows, three Benefit performances for the Main Stage program, one Add-On performance and new this year, three Windgate Collection performances.
“We are bringing an array of sensational entertainment this year, including classic Broadway hits 'Annie' and 'Chicago,' award-winning musicians such as Ben Folds and Jazz at Lincoln Center, and crowd-pleasing show favorites Wheel of Fortune and Batman with the Conway Symphony Orchestra,” said UCA Public Appearances Executive Director Amanda Horton. “We are also celebrating the opening of the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts by adding a new series of shows, the Windgate Collection. These performances will be held in the new 480-seat concert hall.”
The season includes the following series and performances:
Broadway Series
Annie - Spamilton: An American Parody - 7:30 p.m., Nov. 16
The Cher Show – 7:30 p.m., Jan. 21, 2024
Little Women – 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22, 2024
Chicago – 7:30 p.m., April 1, 2024
Night Out Series
Wheel of Fortune Live! – 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30
Coco Live-to-Film Concert – 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4
Jazz at Lincoln Center Sing & Swing – 7:30 p.m., Feb. 7, 2024
Comedian Brian Regan - 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2024
Pops Series
The Barricade Boys – 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29
The Bacon Brothers – 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14
The Greatest Love of All – 7:30 p.m., Jan. 25, 2024
Batman with the Conway Symphony Orchestra - 7:30 p.m., Feb. 3, 2024
Distinguished Speakers
Journalist Jesse Washington – 7:30 p.m., Oct. 5
NASA astrophysicist Amber Straughn – 7:30 p.m., April 7, 2024, free event to the public
Main Stage EdUCAtion
Arkansas Se Pinta de Mexico – 10 a.m., Sept. 8
Cat Kid Comic Club The Musical – 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Nov. 9
Mission Nutrition – 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Dec. 1
Bill Blagg The Science of Magic – 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Feb. 13
Janet’s Planet – 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., March 8, 2024
North The Musical – 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., May 2, 2024
Benefits for Main Stage EdUCAtion
Folkloric Dance of Mexico presented by CICA: Collaborative Institute of Cultural Arts Chicago – 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8
Cat Kid Comic Club The Musical – 6 p.m., Nov. 9
Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience – 7:30 p.m., March 9, 2024
“The Main Stage EdUCAtion Series continues to grow each year. We are so proud that we have served over 60,000 school children since 2015 in 62 school districts across the state of Arkansas,” Horton said. “This program introduces children to learning through performing arts as they participate in educational and entertaining programming at Reynolds Performance Hall.
"Many of the children we have served experienced their first live theatrical show at our venue, and for some, it was also their first time visiting a college campus. It’s our goal to plant seeds for future artists, arts patrons, and college students.”
For more information or tickets, call (501) 450-3265 between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit uca.edu/reynolds.
