On Oct. 3-4, the University of Central Arkansas School of Language and Literature, along with the UCA Creative Writing Program, will host a campus visit by internally acclaimed poet, editor, translator and human rights advocate Carolyn Forché.

Highlight of Forché’s visit will be a public reading and book signing as part of SLANT’s Visiting Poet Series at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Concert Hall of the Windgate Center for Fine & Performing Arts on the UCA campus in Conway.

