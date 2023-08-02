Soon students will head back to school, some entering the classroom for the first time. The American Red Cross serving greater Arkansas offers 10 ways to help make sure students are safe as they head back to school for the upcoming year.

“There are some special steps parents of younger kids should take, especially if they have youngsters going to school for the first time,” Executive Director Lori Arnold-Ellis said. “They should make sure the child knows their phone number, address, how to get in touch with their parents at work, how to get in touch with another trusted adult and how to dial 911. And teach them not to talk to strangers or accept rides from someone they don’t know.”

