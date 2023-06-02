The number of people in the United States diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease reportedly has increased from 60,000 to 90,000 per year.
Bronnie Rose, a support group facilitator, led a group meeting in Conway in a discussion of “Tips for Living Alone with Parkinson’s.” Some tips included:
Stay connected – join a support group.
Participate in an exercise class.
Get involved in the community.
Set out to accomplish one task on the tougher days.
Work toward making new connections or participating in an activity.
A person may live alone, but they do not have to be alone.
A handout, “The Parkinson’s Journey: Understanding Progressions,” encouraged healthy eating and regular exercise. A large portion of the article discussed exploring therapy advances. Parkinson’s disease researchers are working to discover therapies to slow or stop Parkinson’s.
It has been reported that the Michael J. Fox Foundation was involved in the discovery of a spinal fluid test that can detect Parkinson’s disease in the cells of living people. It will allow researchers to understand some of the secrets of Parkinson’s disease. Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at age 29, believes the world is standing on the threshold of being able to prevent the disease. He says it is a “gigantic leap forward.”
A Parkinson’s disease support group meets the second Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. in the McGee Center in west Conway. The meetings are free and open to anyone “interested in any aspect of Parkinson’s Disease.” The next meeting will be June 14.
For more information, call (501) 246-1972 or (501) 329-6282.
