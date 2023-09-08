The Museum of Discovery will present its 12th annual Tinkerfest, a one-day festival that brings together makers, artists, engineers and crafters, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 16, inside and outside the museum.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in more than 40 activities from using raw materials and tools to create machines to launching rockets, art exploration, plus numerous crafting and building options. Additionally, guests will be able to explore construction equipment and other construction-related activities provided by presenting sponsor Kiewit-Massman Construction.

