The Museum of Discovery will present its 12th annual Tinkerfest, a one-day festival that brings together makers, artists, engineers and crafters, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 16, inside and outside the museum.
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in more than 40 activities from using raw materials and tools to create machines to launching rockets, art exploration, plus numerous crafting and building options. Additionally, guests will be able to explore construction equipment and other construction-related activities provided by presenting sponsor Kiewit-Massman Construction.
More than 50 activities are planned, including:
Additionally, the museum is partnering with Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville; Discovery Lab in Tulsa, Okla.; and Science Museum of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, Okla., to promote each institution’s Tinkerfest event, all being hosted one Saturday in September, with a Tinkerfest passport. Each organization will have a “book binding” station for guests to create their own event passport and get them stamped at each Tinkerfest they attend.
“Tinkering serves our mission perfectly as it encourages exploration and engineering,” Museum of Discovery CEO Kelley Bass said. “It’s incredible to see toddlers, grandparents and all ages in between problem-solving and innovating together.”
Tinkerfest activities are included in the museum’s regular admission: $12 for adults, $10 for children 1-12 and free for infants younger than 1. Seniors, teachers, Little Rock city employees and active and retired military are admitted for $10. SNAP recipients plus an additional five people in their party are admitted for $2 each.
