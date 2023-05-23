Raising adorable puppies can be as challenging as it is exciting, especially because of the speed at which they are developing, both physically and mentally. So, knowing the general timeline of their growth can help owners prepare to meet a puppy’s evolving needs.

Harmony Diers, a veterinary technician at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, says a puppy’s growth timeline includes five major stages: neonatal, transitional, socialization, juvenile and adolescence.

Pet Talk is a service of the School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University.

