Summer course keeps archers at full draw
Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Arkansas Bowhunters Association will hold a special “Introduction to Bowhunting and 3-D Archery Tournaments” workshop from 8:30-11:30 a.m., Aug. 5, at the AGFC’s Fiocchi Shooting Sports Complex in Mayflower (formerly known as the Camp Robinson Shooting Range).

Otis Lambright, vice president of the ABA, said the class will be both instruction as well as hands-on learning to offer newcomers a good overview of the experience this type of hunting can provide. Instructors also can give new bowhunters some advice on how to shorten the learning curve in the woods and increase their odds of success.