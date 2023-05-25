The following students are among more than 1,100 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2023 semester:
Senior Jackson Benight of Searcy, studying integrated marketing communication; senior Emily Byrd of Searcy, studying elementary education; senior Karrisa Neal of Searcy, studying marketing; senior Ashlyn Nutt of Searcy, studying integrated marketing communication; senior Elizabeth Olree of Searcy, studying graphic design; senior Carli Slayton of Searcy, studying communication sciences and disorders; senior Megan Sledge of Searcy, studying integrative studies; senior Chloe Cooper of Searcy, studying interdisciplinary studies; senior Brayden Traughber of Searcy, studying information systems; senior Nora Vaughn of Searcy, studying integrated marketing communication; senior Anna Lewis of Searcy, studying social work; senior Miah Maples of Searcy, studying communication sciences and disorders; senior Aaron Snow of Searcy, studying exercise science; senior Kyle Shanachilubwa of Searcy, studying computer science; senior Maribeth Jones of Searcy, studying nursing; senior Rachel Story of Searcy, studying accounting; senior Jorge Estrada of Searcy, studying computer engineering; senior Ryan Fox of Searcy, studying integrated marketing; communication & management and business ethics; senior Sydney Roach of Bald Knob, studying middle level education; senior Allie Nesbitt of Searcy, studying health studies; senior Stone Sheffield of Searcy, studying health sciences; senior JoAnna Campbell of Searcy, studying medical humanities; senior Rachael Bull of Searcy, studying English & leadership and ministry; senior Myles Kreh of Searcy, studying Bible and ministry; senior Jackson Price of Searcy, studying music education; senior Walker Hendricks of Searcy, studying chemistry & physics; senior Jake Dugger of Searcy, studying information systems; senior Emily Justice of Searcy, studying social work; senior David Perkins of Searcy, studying psychology; senior Josh Brooks of Searcy, studying social science; senior Meredith Williams of Higginson, studying social work; junior Abby Howell of Searcy, studying environmental science; junior Magdalene Pruitt of Searcy, studying social work; junior Theo Westbrook of Searcy, studying Bible and ministry; junior Addyson Prior of Searcy, studying integrated marketing communication; junior Casey Robinson of Searcy, studying elementary education; junior Nick Aziamov of Searcy, studying finance; junior Avalyn Taylor of Beebe, studying communication sciences and disorders; senior Karlie Hite of Searcy, studying biochemistry and molecular biology & Spanish; junior Ty Dugger of Searcy, studying accounting; junior Annie Behel of Searcy, studying elementary education; junior Ann-Clayton Beason of Searcy, studying accounting & information systems; junior Cerra Cathryn Anderson of Bradford, studying interdisciplinary studies & leadership and ministry; junior John Luke McGalliard of Searcy, studying health studies; junior Carlie Shelton of Searcy, studying integrated marketing communication; junior Haydn Corker of Searcy, studying accounting; junior Parker McNeal of Searcy, studying cognitive neuroscience & preprofessional health science; senior Ally Murphy of Searcy, studying biochemistry; senior Aubrey Jones of Searcy, studying theater education; junior Lexi Chism of Searcy, studying integrated marketing communication; senior Landon Gardner of Beebe, studying Bible and family ministry & Spanish; junior Hunter Corker of Searcy, studying interdisciplinary studies; Jordan Procell of Searcy, studying international business; junior Marlen Avila of Judsonia, studying accounting; junior Halle Tharp of Pangburn, studying social work; junior Lydia Fleener of Searcy, studying interdisciplinary studies; senior Jingjing Yang of Searcy, studying media production; junior Jobe Thomas of Searcy, studying public administration; junior Liz Fisher of Searcy, studying political science; junior Anna Goode of Searcy, studying apparel merchandising; junior Yenifer Mora of Searcy, studying health studies; senior Ashlyn Mullins Mullins of Judsonia, studying health studies & master's entry into nursing; junior Jeffrey Mercer of Searcy, studying information systems; senior Breanna Leonard of Searcy, studying special education; junior Zoe Hearyman of Searcy, studying psychology & missions; senior Aleea Starck of Searcy, studying biochemistry & Spanish; senior Sophia Nguyen of Searcy, studying psychology; senior Tori Boggs of Mc Rae, studying English; sophomore Riley Myers of Searcy, studying social work; junior Chandler Meadows of Searcy, studying health studies; sophomore Landon Wyatt of Searcy, studying biochemistry and molecular biology; senior Faith Wise of Searcy, studying exercise science; senior Trey Crow of Searcy, studying public administration; sophomore Delaney Harrington of Searcy, studying English; sophomore Jackson Bennett of Searcy, studying computer science; sophomore Luke Gibbs of Searcy, studying social science; sophomore Jordan Corkran of Higginson, studying accounting; sophomore Savannah Falconer of Searcy, studying exploratory studies; sophomore Mallory Jones of Searcy, studying health studies & missions; sophomore Bailey Jeffrey of Searcy, studying criminal justice; sophomore Andrew Ross of Searcy, studying exercise science; senior Maegan Pistokache of Searcy, studying elementary education; sophomore Mathias Thompson of Searcy, studying history; sophomore Ryan Nguyen of Searcy, studying computer science; sophomore Becca Dugger of Searcy, studying social work; sophomore Morgan Stewart of Romance, studying exercise science; sophomore Sikan Akpanudo of Searcy, studying health studies; junior Noah Schutzler of Searcy, studying management; junior Ashley Daughety of Judsonia, studying biomedical engineering; sophomore Denver Mitchell of Searcy, studying architectural studies; senior Zoe Rogers of Searcy, studying apparel merchandising; sophomore Abigail London of Searcy, studying social work; senior Gracie Wise of Searcy, studying exercise science; sophomore Dillon Spears of Judsonia, studying accounting; sophomore Scarlett Falconer of Searcy, studying accounting; junior Elijah Swindle of Searcy, studying Bible and Divinity & leadership and ministry; sophomore Camryn Traughber of Searcy, studying chemistry; sophomore Emily Horton of Searcy, studying criminal justice; senior Maggie Greer of Searcy, studying environmental science; junior Melody Brooks of Searcy, studying health sciences; sophomore Tori Turner of Pangburn, studying health studies; sophomore Mason Sciba of Searcy, studying history; sophomore Kalyn Holeyfield of Searcy, studying interior architecture and design; sophomore Ally Hodges of Searcy, studying management; senior Graden Davis of Searcy, studying marketing; senior Austin Wilson of Bradford, studying mechanical engineering; junior Jacob Ash of Searcy, studying mechanical engineering; sophomore Reese Brimer of Bald Knob, studying medical humanities; sophomore Nate Justice of Searcy, studying multimedia journalism; senior Morgan Maples of Searcy, studying nutrition and food management; sophomore Ashtyn Bradford of McRae, studying psychology; and senior Hayden Bailey of Searcy, studying theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.