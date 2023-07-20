The Arkansas Fiddle and Banjo Championships will return to the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View on Aug. 5.

Audience admission is free at the park’s 1,000-seat indoor music venue, Ozark Highlands Theater, from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Banjo players of all ages will compete in the morning and fiddlers will compete in the afternoon. After dinner at The Skillet Restaurant from 5-7 p.m., the park will host its annual Fiddle & Banjo Music Show from 7-9 p.m.

