The Arkansas Fiddle and Banjo Championships will return to the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View on Aug. 5.
Audience admission is free at the park’s 1,000-seat indoor music venue, Ozark Highlands Theater, from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Banjo players of all ages will compete in the morning and fiddlers will compete in the afternoon. After dinner at The Skillet Restaurant from 5-7 p.m., the park will host its annual Fiddle & Banjo Music Show from 7-9 p.m.
Feature performers include musical virtuosos Betse & Clarke, Fiddlin’ Banjo Billy Matthews & the Old Time Players, Roger Fountain and the Ozark Folk Center Square Dancers.
“The Ozark Folk Center State Park has hosted the Arkansas State Fiddle and Banjo Championships for more than 40 years,” said Judy Kent, a member of Old Time Ozark Traditions Inc. “These contests feature the old-time mountain music style of playing. We are proud to sponsor these championships which are a popular event each year.”
Tickets to the evening show are $15 for adults, $8 for children (6-12) or $35 for a family pass. Season passes are honored at this event. For more information, or to reserve tickets to the show, visit OzarkFolkCenter. Ticketleap.com.
Musicians wishing to compete in the contest must register in the lobby of Ozark Highlands Theater on Aug. 5. Doors will open for registration at 9 a.m. and the fee is $10 cash.
The Ozark Folk Center Craft Village will be open during the contests from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Village artisans will be creating items, demonstrating their craft and selling handcrafted goods such as pottery, candles, stained glass and archery bows.
