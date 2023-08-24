‘Seeing’ Photography Exhibition to open at Justus Fine Art Gallery

“Morning stroll surprise in red rock, black asphalt, and white reflective plastic” by Carey Roberson. Archival pigment print on cotton rag paper.

 Contributed photo

Justus Fine Art Gallery will host Seeing: a Photography Exhibition in September. The exhibit will feature work by Beverly Buys, Robbie Brindley, George Chambers, Don House, Carey Roberson, Andie Roberts and Eli Vega.

Along with the individuality of artistic styles, a range of photographic processes will also be displayed. In conjunction with the photography show, a Haiku poetry competition, inspired by the works on display, will be held throughout the month. The opening reception will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, as part of the monthly Gallery Walk in downtown Hot Springs. The exhibit will be on display Sept. 1-30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.