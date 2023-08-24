‘Seeing’ Photography Exhibition to open at Justus Fine Art Gallery

Justus Fine Art Gallery will host Seeing: a Photography Exhibition in September. The exhibit will feature work by Beverly Buys, Robbie Brindley, George Chambers, Don House, Carey Roberson, Andie Roberts and Eli Vega.
Along with the individuality of artistic styles, a range of photographic processes will also be displayed. In conjunction with the photography show, a Haiku poetry competition, inspired by the works on display, will be held throughout the month. The opening reception will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, as part of the monthly Gallery Walk in downtown Hot Springs. The exhibit will be on display Sept. 1-30.
Carey Roberson
Selections from Carey Roberson’s “Morning Stroll Surprise” series will be featured in the exhibit.
“Morning Stroll Surprise” is an iPhone-based side project that began while on a trip to New York in 2015.
“It was originally intended only as a creative exercise to get out of an artistic rut, and to lose some weight while taking morning walks (but that is a whole other issue),” Roberson said. “Eight years later, it has developed into part of my creative practice and is a major influence in all of my other work. The premise of the project is to study the unnoticed through a process of subtraction, framing and questioning.
“Poetic connections are created through little shifts in perspective. Hidden arrangements wait to be subtracted by the camera’s frame and brought into a new life. Disparate forms and objects generate into new contexts and meanings, and framed assortments of circumstances give significance to the often unremarkable. Unfortunately, the weight loss part hasn’t gone as well as the project.”
Roberson earned a BFA in studio art from Henderson University in Arkadelphia and a MFA in photography from Louisiana Tech University.
Beverly Buys
Using a film camera and an enlarger, nothing is digital in Buys’ process of creating cyanotype prints. Each print is one-of-a-kind – no two prints from the same negative are ever the same.
“Cyanotype prints are made when sensitized paper is exposed to ultraviolet light,” Buy said. “It is simple and direct in execution. I strive for perfection at the beginning and embrace, even encourage, the imperfections that the process brings. The photographs are grid-like in that I enlarge each negative on six separate pieces of film that I have pieced together kind of like tile on a floor. The resulting negatives are placed on cotton rag paper that I have coated with the simple cyanotype chemistry.
“On sunny summer days I make the prints by exposing this sandwich of sensitized paper, negative and a heavy sheet of glass to hold all in place under the sun. The prints are developed and washed in a large tray in my backyard using a garden hose. The simple tools and processes that I use to make the photographs reflect back on the type of ingenuity that I appreciate in the subjects of my delta imagery.”
Buys earned a BSE in art education from Henderson State University, a MA in photography from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and a MFA in photography/printmaking from the University of Memphis.
George Chambers
George Chambers’ photographs that focus on the landscape in an attempt to “look beneath the symbolic language we overlay the world with and glimpse what’s there” will be included in the exhibit.
“Place a tiny human face somewhere in the landscape and the eye will find it immediately,” he said. “Any text in the scene and the eye wants to read it. Avoiding these symbols, I try to create a blank slate that is still visually dynamic, leading the eye into ever deeper levels of textures and detail. If the viewer connects with the image, they project their own feelings and meanings onto the piece.”
Chambers earned a BA in commercial photography from the Brooks Institute of Photography in California and currently maintains an active studio in Little Rock.
Don House
Don House is known for his dramatic black and white portraiture and rural scenes, along with his altered Polaroid prints. His work has been included in numerous solo and group exhibitions throughout the U.S., along with a wide range of publications. His photography has been featured in: The Wall Street Journal, American Forests, Boy’s Life, Persimmon Hill, First Freedom, Free Hunters, Outdoor Oklahoma, Wood, Traditional Bowhunter, Backpacker Magazine and Woman’s World, along with a variety of university textbooks, and covers for fiction and non-fiction books. Two collections of his work, Buffalo Creek Chronicles and Not a Good Sign, have been published by Phoenix International Press.
Robbie Brindley
Selections of Robbie Brindley’s spare landscapes will also be included in the exhibit. He shoots with film using a Mamiya RB67, which requires a tripod and “careful attention when composing his photos.”
“My work is a slow process,” he said. “Sometimes driving all day over many miles of backroads and dirt paths, passing small towns and empty fields … to take one picture.”
Andie Roberts
Andie Roberts has been photographing since she was a child and more seriously for the past 15 years. Her images reflect her interest in finding beauty in the abandoned. This exhibit will be the first time Roberts has shared her work publicly.
Eli Vega
Eli Vega was first exposed to art while attending Texas Tech University, where he gained a foundation in color theory, design and composition. It wasn’t until 20 years later that he first began to explore photography. He currently teaches private and group photography workshops, along with writing.
The Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827 A Central Ave. in Hot Springs, hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.
