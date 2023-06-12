Harding University’s Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre will kick off its 40th season with a “Bring It Back!” celebration.
“For almost four decades, this esteemed organization has been dedicated to delivering exceptional shows while fulfilling the dreams of countless actors, directors, designers and technicians,” Dr. Steven Frye, director of Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre, said. “This milestone season promises to be a remarkable showcase of talent and entertainment.”
The 40th season begins with the production of “You Can’t Take It With You.” This classic, directed by Kylie Jones, is running June 15-18, June 22-24 and June 29-July 1. The season will continue with an explosion of nostalgia and memorable tunes. “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” directed by Ben and Ellen Jones, will run July 20-23, July 27-29 and Aug. 3-5.
“We are committed to bringing high quality theater to the Searcy community and region,” Frye said. “The cast and crew of the shows work diligently to help bring each story on our stage to life for an unforgettable dinner and theater experience.”
Each show is performed in the Ulrey Performing Arts Center on the Harding campus. Show casts feature members of the Searcy community and university faculty, staff and students.
“Last year, the Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre experienced tremendous success, selling out an entire season of three shows and receiving five prestigious BroadwayWorld.com Arkansas awards for their outstanding production of ‘The Play That Goes Wrong,’” Frye said.
