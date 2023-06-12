Harding University’s Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre will kick off its 40th season with a “Bring It Back!” celebration.

“For almost four decades, this esteemed organization has been dedicated to delivering exceptional shows while fulfilling the dreams of countless actors, directors, designers and technicians,” Dr. Steven Frye, director of Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre, said. “This milestone season promises to be a remarkable showcase of talent and entertainment.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.