Searcian among band with new album releasing

East Nash Grass includes (from left) Cory Walker, Gaven Largent, Jeff Picker, Harry Clark of Searcy, Maddie Denton and James Alan Kee.

 Contributed photo

Harry Clark of Searcy is celebrating the release of the new album "Last Chance to Win" by East Nash Grass.

Dobro legend Jerry Douglas calls East Nash Grass a “band of ringers,” saying, “The sound they make when they play together rivals that of any of their main gigs.”

