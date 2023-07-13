Searcian among band with new album releasing

Harry Clark of Searcy is celebrating the release of the new album "Last Chance to Win" by East Nash Grass.
Dobro legend Jerry Douglas calls East Nash Grass a “band of ringers,” saying, “The sound they make when they play together rivals that of any of their main gigs.”
In addition to Clark on the mandolin, band members include James Kee on guitar, Cory Walker on banjo, Gaven Largent on dobro, Maddie Denton on fiddle and Jeff Picker on bass.
East Nash Grass recently shared “Magic City Grey” from the album, coming out Aug. 18.
"When our buddy Christian Ward and Cory’s brother. Jarrod Walker. wrote this one, we couldn’t help but think of our beautiful home of Madison,” Denton said, about the “sweetly sung,” mid-tempo tune.
Accented by a short but sweet Largent solo, “Magic City Grey” is about the Magic City of Birmingham, Ala, but it was written in Madison.
“Madison is Magic City to us, and we love the song,” said Denton of the first tune the band cut during the "Last Chance To Win" recording sessions.
East Nash Grass upcoming tour dates include:
July 21 - Paragould — Big Grass Bluegrass Festival
Aug. 11 - Goshen, Conn. — Podunk Bluegrass Festival
Aug. 31 - Brunswick, Maine — Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival
Sept. 9 - Hendersonville, Tenn. — Folk n’ Bluegrass Festival
Sept. 15 - Flagstaff, Ariz. — Pickin’ In The Pines
Oct. 27 - Nashville, Tenn. — 3rd & Lindsley
Oct. 28 - Chattanooga, Tenn. — Barrelhouse Ballroom
Nov. 3 - Hope - Hempstead Hall — U of A Hope
